Advertising On Keltic Country Radio

​

Advertising on the radio has never been so easy or affordable. We offer the best advertising rates around and we are the perfect solution to your advertising needs and with our simple package we take the difficulty out of the process.

​

We offer two packages which are both simple and cost effective.

​

When you advertise with us this is what you get.

​

1, A 20 second audio advert with or without music played 8 times per day, 7 days a week.

​

2, A digital advert on our website ( A poster or Flyer ) with a link to your website and e-commerce page.

​

3, Change your advert up two twice at no extra cost.

​

Package price £60 for 1 month or £150 for 3 months.

​

Annual packages and show sponsorship also available.

​

Email us at kelticcountry@gmail.com